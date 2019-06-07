ENGLISH

    Kiara Advani's Yellow Or Sanya Malhotra's Black: Which Dress Would You Choose?

    Bollywood Best Dressed Actresses

    Kiara Advani and Sanya Malhotra are promoting their respective movies these days. So, for their latest promotional rounds they gave us dress goals. Backed by contemporary design aesthetics, their outfits were dipped in yellow and black hue. They both looked stunning and we have decoded their ensembles and looks for you.

    Kiara Advani Fashion

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani gave us a refreshing ruffled outfit. She wore deep yellow-hued separates, which we thought was not quite everyone's cup of tea. Her attire consisted of a strapless blouse that was knotted and she paired it with a mermaid-cut skirt, which was accentuated by sharply pleated accents. Her ensemble featured an asymmetrical hem and Kiara paired her attire with white-hued strappy sandals, which colour-blocked her outfit. Kiara accessorised her look with metallic earrings and chic rings. Her makeup was nude-toned with a matte pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The sleek middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her stylish avatar.

    Sanya Malhotra Fashion

    Sanya Malhotra

    Sanya Malhotra was seen promoting Men In Black with Siddhant Chaturvedi. She donned a black dress for the latest promotional event. It was an elegant outfit, perfect for formal dinners or cocktail parties. This dress of hers was sleeveless on one side and featured a full-sleeve on the other. The dress was structured with a bold side slit and a front slit. It was a classy ensemble accentuated by an overlapping detail and Sanya teamed it with white sandals, which contrasted her black attire. She accessorised her look with a precious ring and delicate studs. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The curly hairdo completed her fashionable avatar.

    So, which ensemble did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: kiara advani sanya malhotra
    Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 16:18 [IST]
