Khushi Kapoor Donned The Hottest Look For Her School Prom

Khushi Kapoor's HOT photoshoot will make you go WOW | Boldsky

It's been almost 2 months of Sridevi's demise and the Kapoor family is now trying to catch up with the pace of life. While the late actor's elder daughter, Jahnvi, is all set to make her big Bollywood debut, Khushi, who is still in her teens, is going viral on the social media sites for all the right reasons.

Khushi's school is Mumbai's posh Dhirubhai Ambani International School and as you might have already guessed, her school prom is nothing like our annual fest.

For the event, Khushi wore a sheer, thigh-high slit, plunge neck gown by famous designers Falguni Shane Peacock. She completed her look with soft brown curls, smokey eyes and bold red lips.

Needless to say, the young lady was looking every inch a glamorous diva. It will not be wrong to say that Khushi who wants to make a career in modeling, looks a lot more than ready for the industry.

This is not the first time that Khushi is going viral on social media for her look. Her sense of fashion has always been a rage among the netizens. Do you remember the time when Jahnvi and Khushi were called the Kardashian sisters of India?

Well, there is still time in seeing Khushi on the silver screen or on the runway; but, honestly, after seeing these pics, it's hard to wait for her Bollywood debut!