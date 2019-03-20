Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Or Kiara Advani: Whose Look Disappointed Us The Least? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

It is very rare for Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Kiara Advani to pull off disappointing looks but they did it at the Zee Cine Awards 2019. Their red carpet avatar underwhelmed us for one reason or the other. Let's find out what we didn't find impressive in their outfits and looks.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif experimented with her outfit but this particular outfit failed to leave a lasting impression. She wore a Reem Acra gown for the occasion, which was dipped in a muted grey hue and was adorned with a sprinkle of multi-hued floral accents. We didn't like Katrina's gown and the golden ribbon looked tacky. The makeup was dewy but fell flat and the curly tresses didn't complement her outfit.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore another disappointing number after the green and pink gown recently. However, this time, we loved the metallic lavender hue of the gown, which was designed by Maison Yeya. We didn't like the structure and silhouette of the gown and maybe it would have looked better without the cape. The cape didn't add to the gown and that Jimmy Choo clutch didn't complement her look. On the brighter note, the purple eye shadow and the middle-parted vintage hairdo was refreshing.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's vibrant yellow gown by La Bourjoisie was actually a beautiful number, which reminded us of the 80s era. It was embellished and had a dramatic slit but Kiara's peach and blue pencil heels didn't complement her attire at all. The makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by a pink lip shade and glossy golden eye shadow. However, we thought that slightly messy hairdo didn't go well with her gown.

Out of three divas, we found Kiara Advani's look and attire the best. There were a few misses in Kiara's look but her gown was actually pretty. She disappointed us the least out of the three. Who disappointed you the least? Let us know that in the comment section.