Katrina Kaif Celebrates The Shades Of Blue With Her Blue Sweater Look; Stay Stylishly Inspired! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The winter season is not yet over and we get you, if you are looking for some simple yet stunning winter fashion inspiration. This time, it was Katrina Kaif, who inspired us with her sweater look. She captioned her picture as, 'Shades of ...... 💙🦋' and shades of blue are what she flaunted. She was a vision in her outfit and we have decoded her outfit for you.

So, Katrina wore an all-blue ensemble, which we so loved. She sported a knitted blue sweater that was collared and featured safety pins buttons. Her sweater seemed warm and she paired it with classic blue denims. Well, this was one of the best winter-looks and Katrina Kaif looked amazing in her ensemble. You could wear this outfit to almost any occasion except for the formal events, of course and her outfit also made for a perfect Sunday wear.

Katrina seemed to keep her look jewellery free and we don't think with this outfit, you have to spruce it up with jewellery. Her makeup was fresh and natural with pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The long wavy wind-swept tresses completed her look. Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram