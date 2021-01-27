Just In
Katrina Kaif’s Latest Two Summer-Perfect Outfits Are Also Ideal For Winters
Katrina Kaif always has fashion goals for us and this time, she flaunted two awesome casual looks, which we felt were perfect for winters. She actually wore summer-perfect outfits that could be donned in light (not-so-cold) winters too. The actress exuded casual fashion vibes with her gym wear and a Sunday outing-wear. We have decoded her outfits for you and you can tell which ensemble of hers did you like more.
Katrina Kaif's Denim Shorts Look
Katrina Kaif looked amazing as always as she posed with her team. The diva flaunted an ivory knitted sweater and paired it with classic blue denim shorts. We loved this combination and this is the pairing you can try probably sometime in February, when it is a lot less cold but still cold. Her ensemble was from Madison and she was styled by Ami Patel. The actress kept her makeup natural with a light-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted highlighted tresses completed her look.
Katrina Kaif's Colourful Gym Wear
Katrina Kaif gave us a brand new and colourful gym wear goal, which we can absolutely pull it off in winters. The actress wore multi-hued gym wear that was accentuated by pink, yellow, and blue hues. The black piping also enhanced her gym dress. She paired it with sports shoes, which were also from Reebok. She completed her look with a nude-pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The wind-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, which outfit of Katrina Kaif did you like more? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Instagram