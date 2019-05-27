ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mandarin Sari Or Fiery Red Outfit: Which Ensemble Of Katrina's Wooed You More?

    By
    |
    Katrina Kaif Bharat

    Katrina Kaif has been making fashionable splashes these days. The actress has been promoting her upcoming movie, 'Bharat'. She's been also making us want to drape saris. The latest two outfits of Katrina's totally caught our attention and she looked graceful as ever. For one round of promotion, she wore an understated sari and for the other, she donned a fiery red outfit. Her fashion game is certainly on point and quite evolved. Let's take a look at her recent outfits.

    Katrina Kaif Saris

    In A Tarun Tahiliani Sari

    Katrina Kaif continued her sari game and after draping Sabyasachi saris, she opted for a breezy Tarun Tahiliani sari. It was a beautiful floral number- simple yet vibrant. Her sari was dipped in a soft mandarin hue and was accentuated by hand-painted purple floral accents. It was an absolutely summery number, which was enhanced by an embellished purple border. Draped in a Nivi style, Katrina teamed her sari with a statement ring and earrings, which came from Kalyan Jewellers. The makeup was enhanced by contoured pink cheekbones, smoky kohl, and a glossy pink lip shade. She also wore a small black bindi to up her desi quotient. The signature sleek tresses rounded out her on-duty avatar.

    Katrina Kaif Fashion
    PC: E S H A A N G I R R I

    In An Anamika Khanna Outfit

    Katrina's second attire was by Anamika Khanna and she exuded feisty vibes. She wore a red-hot ensemble that was contemporary and notched up by ruffled accents. Katrina's attire was an ultimate cocktail party-wear number and we found her outfit pretty impressive. There was a fusion touch to her number and she kept her look minimal. The actress wore a statement tribal choker and complementing bangles, which spruced up her look. The makeup was towards the nude-toned side with glossy lip shade and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted sleek hairdo wrapped up her event avatar.

    So, which outfit and look of Katrina's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More KATRINA KAIF News

    Read more about: katrina kaif celeb style bharat
    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 17:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue