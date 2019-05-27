Mandarin Sari Or Fiery Red Outfit: Which Ensemble Of Katrina's Wooed You More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif has been making fashionable splashes these days. The actress has been promoting her upcoming movie, 'Bharat'. She's been also making us want to drape saris. The latest two outfits of Katrina's totally caught our attention and she looked graceful as ever. For one round of promotion, she wore an understated sari and for the other, she donned a fiery red outfit. Her fashion game is certainly on point and quite evolved. Let's take a look at her recent outfits.

In A Tarun Tahiliani Sari

Katrina Kaif continued her sari game and after draping Sabyasachi saris, she opted for a breezy Tarun Tahiliani sari. It was a beautiful floral number- simple yet vibrant. Her sari was dipped in a soft mandarin hue and was accentuated by hand-painted purple floral accents. It was an absolutely summery number, which was enhanced by an embellished purple border. Draped in a Nivi style, Katrina teamed her sari with a statement ring and earrings, which came from Kalyan Jewellers. The makeup was enhanced by contoured pink cheekbones, smoky kohl, and a glossy pink lip shade. She also wore a small black bindi to up her desi quotient. The signature sleek tresses rounded out her on-duty avatar.

In An Anamika Khanna Outfit

Katrina's second attire was by Anamika Khanna and she exuded feisty vibes. She wore a red-hot ensemble that was contemporary and notched up by ruffled accents. Katrina's attire was an ultimate cocktail party-wear number and we found her outfit pretty impressive. There was a fusion touch to her number and she kept her look minimal. The actress wore a statement tribal choker and complementing bangles, which spruced up her look. The makeup was towards the nude-toned side with glossy lip shade and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted sleek hairdo wrapped up her event avatar.

So, which outfit and look of Katrina's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.