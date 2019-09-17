ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IIFA Rocks 2019: Katrina Kaif Owns The Green Carpet With Her Shimmering Deep Red Gown

    By
    |

    And IIFA is back with a bang! Yesterday, IIFA Rocks 2019 was held at the Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai where a number of leading Bollywood celebrities flaunted their best and stylish outfits at the grand event. However, the one diva that stole the limelight as she walked the green carpet was none other than the Bharat actress Katrina Kaif. The actress graced the event in a shimmering dark red gown and she looked a class apart. So, let's take a close look at Katrina Kaif's outfit from the IIFA Rocks 2019.

    So, at the 20th IIFA Awards, Katrina Kaif was seen in a full-sleeved plunging neckline gown by Julien Macdonald. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her backless gown was accentuated by golden-toned textured designs and was intricately embellished. The deep slits gave her gorgeous number a bold touch. Her ensemble was not quite everybody's cup of tea but Katrina pulled it off like a piece of cake.

    Katrina completed her look with crossed strap black heels, which went well with her red-hued number. She kept her jewellery game minimal and accessorised her look with just silver-toned hoops and rings. The light and delicate jewellery definitely upped her look. She left her side parted sleek tresses loose. The actress spruced up her look with sharp contouring, filled brows, soft kohled eyes, light eyeshadow, and nude lip shade. Well, her makeup game was very strong and it helped accentuate her look.

    Katrina Kaif looked beyond stunning in this shimmering deep red gown and well, the diva certainly slayed it in style.

    What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif's gown? Do let us know in the comment section. Stay tuned for more fashion updates from IIFA 2019.

    More KATRINA KAIF News

    Read more about: katrina kaif tanya ghavri
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue