IIFA Rocks 2019: Katrina Kaif Owns The Green Carpet With Her Shimmering Deep Red Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

And IIFA is back with a bang! Yesterday, IIFA Rocks 2019 was held at the Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai where a number of leading Bollywood celebrities flaunted their best and stylish outfits at the grand event. However, the one diva that stole the limelight as she walked the green carpet was none other than the Bharat actress Katrina Kaif. The actress graced the event in a shimmering dark red gown and she looked a class apart. So, let's take a close look at Katrina Kaif's outfit from the IIFA Rocks 2019.

So, at the 20th IIFA Awards, Katrina Kaif was seen in a full-sleeved plunging neckline gown by Julien Macdonald. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her backless gown was accentuated by golden-toned textured designs and was intricately embellished. The deep slits gave her gorgeous number a bold touch. Her ensemble was not quite everybody's cup of tea but Katrina pulled it off like a piece of cake.

Katrina completed her look with crossed strap black heels, which went well with her red-hued number. She kept her jewellery game minimal and accessorised her look with just silver-toned hoops and rings. The light and delicate jewellery definitely upped her look. She left her side parted sleek tresses loose. The actress spruced up her look with sharp contouring, filled brows, soft kohled eyes, light eyeshadow, and nude lip shade. Well, her makeup game was very strong and it helped accentuate her look.

Katrina Kaif looked beyond stunning in this shimmering deep red gown and well, the diva certainly slayed it in style.

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif's gown? Do let us know in the comment section.