Katrina Kaif Radiates Power And Strength With Her Structured Outfits For A Magazine's Photoshoot
Katrina Kaif introduced her beauty line, Kay Beauty By Katrina in association with Nykaa recently and also GQ India magazine did her photoshoot, using the products from her makeup line. But apart from her stunning makeup looks from the photoshoot, we were also impressed with her power fashion statements. Yes, Katrina Kaif radiated strength with her outfits and looks. So, let's take a look at her GQ photoshoot, which left us speechless.
GQ with @kaybykatrina 👗: @bottegaveneta 📸 : @tibiclenci Look Breakdown - @kaybykatrina Eyes: KohlStar Kajal Brows: Brow Studio Pencil in Hazelnut Lip liner: Matte Action Lip Liner in Hype Lip Crayon: MATTEinee Lip Crayon in Papp-ed
So, her photoshoot was probably done on a yacht and with her Bottega Veneta dress, she served a level of contrast. So, Katrina Kaif wore a smart black dress that was structured and crisp. The makeup was highlighted by nude-tones with hazelnut lip liner and subtle kohl. The messy wind-swept tresses upped her look.
Our November 2019 cover star @katrinakaif on acting, producing and launching her own beauty brand - via the link in bio. #GQExclusive 📸 Tibi Clenci Katrina Kaif is wearing top & trousers by Giorgio Armani (@armani)
We also loved her top and trousers look. The expression was smouldering and she wore a halter and ruffled waistcoat top and teamed it with angular yet flared trousers. Her ensemble was by Giorgio Armani and this time, she completed her look with a side-swept hairdo. Katrina Kaif slayed it again with her contrasting black and white dress, which was by Christopher Kane. Her dress featured a black bodice and white structured skirt.
Remember @katrinakaif's birthday trip to Tulum earlier this year? Our November 2019 cover star gave us all the deets on where she stayed, what she did and what she ate. Trust us, it's #thegoodlife all the way. Link in bio. Katrina Kaif is wearing a dress by Christopher Kane (@christopherkane)
@katrinakaif, photographed for the November 2019 issue by @tibiclenci/Anima Creative Management Editor-in-chief: @chekurriengq Stylist: @rahulvijay1988 Writer: @pinkmelon12 Hair: @yiannitsapatori/Faze Management Make-up: @sandhyashekar Assistant Stylist: @ravneetchanna Production: @magzmehta Yacht Courtesy: @xclusiveyachts Stay Courtesy: @ritzcarltondubai Swimsuit by Solid & Striped (@solidandstriped)
So, what do you think about Katrina Kaif's outfit and looks? Feel free to share opinions with us in the comment section.