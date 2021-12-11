Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Colour-Coordinate Their Stunning Haldi Outfits By This Designer Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Newly-wed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal posted their haldi ceremony pictures after their wedding pictures. Splashed in turmeric and with floral backdrop marked by rose petals strewn on the plush sofa, the couple had our attention with their pictures from the ceremony. The theme of their haldi ceremony seemed to ivory and golden and the couple looked resplendent together in their pre-wedding ceremony outfits. They both sported Sabyasachi outfits again and we have decoded their outfit looks for you.

Speaking about Katrina Kaif first, the actress wore an ivory organdy lehenga with gota and tilla embroidery. She teamed it with an organza dupatta in gota and marori embroidery, which was trimmed with Kiran. It was a gorgeous ensemble and she made a strong case for floral accessories too, which upped her look. The intricate henna upped her look and her makeup was light and natural with pink lip shade. The side-parted soft wavy tresses completed her look. Katrina Kaif was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and Akshay Tyagi.

Vicky Kaushal also wore a colour-coordinated outfit and the actor wore the designer's embroidered khadi kurta and salwar. His kurta was meticulously done with subtle accents. They both looked awesome together and gave their followers a glimpse of fun-filled moments from their pre-wedding ceremony. So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Stories by Joseph Radhik