Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Look Gorgeous Together In Their Stunning Mehendi Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been posting her pictures from her wedding and this time, for her sangeet ceremony, she wore a colourful outfit, capturing the essence of the ceremony. The actress looked resplendent in her traditional wear and kept her jewellery game strong. Katrina wore a lehenga and Vicky wore a kurta set. Their attire was designed by Sabyasachi. We have decoded their attire and look of hers for some major fashion goals.

So, for the mehendi and sangeet ceremony, she wore a multi-coloured matka silk lehenga that featured a patchwork blouse and an embroidered tulle dupatta inspired by designer's graduation collection Kashgaar Bazaar. The collection celebrated the diversity of India's regional folklore, crafts, and nomadic culture, and layers cheent prints with hand-fringed embellishments, brass sequins, and heavily embroidered borders. She accessorised her look with eclectic Navratan-inspired jewellery that pays homage to the celestial gems in emeralds, uncut diamonds, multi-coloured sapphires, pearls, spinels, tourmalines, and rubies in 18K gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Photographer Courtesy: ErrikosAndreou

Vicky Kaushal wore an embroidered raw silk bandhgala jacket accentuated by coromandel chintz prints, a mint silk kurta with embroidered butis and a Bangalore silk ivory salwar. They looked amazing together and gave us outfit goals for the sangeet ceremony. So, what do you think about their outfits and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Image Photographer Courtesy: Stories by Joseph Radhik