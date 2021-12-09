Just In
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Tie The Knot! Take A Look At Their Stunning Wedding Outfits (Details Inside)
Newly-wed Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally posted their wedding pictures on social media and have all the attention. The two looked gorgeous together as they exchanged wedding vows against a picturesque backdrop of lush greenery. Vicky and Katrina or popularly called Vickat on social media wore Sabyasachi outfits. We have decoded their wedding outfits for some major wedding fashion inspiration.
Photographer Courtesy: Stories by Joseph Radhik
With the pictures posted, we couldn't take eyes off Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. While Katrina Kaif opted for classic red, Vicky Kaushal went for traditional ivory outfit. Speaking about Katrina Kaif first, she wore a red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and intricately embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom's Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold. Katrina's jewellery was heavy with kaleeras and she upped her look with uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. Her jewellery included choker, nath, jhumka, bangles, and haathphool. The makeup was light with mauve-pink lip shade and pink tones. The impeccable bun completed her look.
Photographer Courtesy: ErrikosAndreou
Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in his ivory silk sherwani set. His attire was enhanced by intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold-plated Bengal Tiger buttons with a silk kurta and churidar. The actor's shawl was crafted from tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders. He paired the gold Benarasi tissue silk safa with a handcrafted kilangi and statement emerald necklace studded in brilliant cut and rose cut diamonds, quartz, and tourmalines in 18K gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.
They looked awesome together and so, what do you think about their wedding outfits and looks? Let us know that in the comment section.
Cover Image Photographer Courtesy: ErrikosAndreou