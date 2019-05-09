Karisma Kapoor Looks Flawless In Her Absolutely Refreshing Ensemble

ENGLISH

    Karisma Kapoor left us speechless with her gender-fluid fashion statement. She attended an event recently and sported an all-white ensemble, which came from Antar-Agni by Ujjawal Dubey. The attire was refreshing and exuded soothing vibes. The styling and makeup notched up her look and Karisma was a vision.

    Crafted from a sustainable fabric, the diva's outfit was about layering and nuanced sharp edges. This ensemble of hers was towards the androgynous side and radiated a liberating touch. The attire consisted of a grainy textured round-necked kurta with a button-down and a front slit. She paired it with straight-fit pants and a long shrug-like jacket.

    This ensemble of Karisma's came from the latest collection of the label and she paired it with white sneakers. She wore stunning jewellery, which complemented her avatar. The jewellery was from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was dewy-toned and lit up by a maroon lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The small red bindi absolutely elevated her style. The impeccable bun completed her look. Karisma looked a class apart. What do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
