Karisma Kapoor’s Floral Print Saree Look Reflects Classic Elegance, Pics! Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

Bollywood's ethereal beauty Karisma Kapoor is famous for her classy style. If you follow Lolo on Instagram, the diva is forever providing some major fashion inspirations that are very relatable and can be easily adapted to elevate your personal style. Be it ethnic or modern style, Karisma aces any style with equal panache! The B-town actress recently shared a stunning look in a saree that served as the perfect fashion lesson for saree style!

Image: Instagram

Continue reading to find out the insights into Karisma Kapoor's printed saree avatar:

Image: Instagram

The pretty Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor shared a stunning look by donning a digital printed saree from the shelves of designer Payal Khandwala. Her lightweight organza saree featured a beautiful forest green colour and other multiple tones of whites, greys, and browns. The floral print on the saree looked classic and chic. Karisma complemented the saree with a matching half-sleeved blouse that added a structured silhouette to her look.

An organza fabric is a lightweight fabric that drapes well when worn as a saree. Such sarees with lovely prints are forever in trend and make for a great choice for Indian formal as well as special occasion wear!

Image: Instagram

Karisma chose stunning jewellery pieces to complement the modern saree avatar. She opted for silver oxidized jewellery that comprised statement jhumka earrings, a stone-encrusted cocktail ring, and a Kada bangle. Ms.Kapoor's classic saree and boho style jewellry formed a style blend that is worth taking inspiration from!

Image: Instagram

For elevating her classic ensemble, Karisma allowed her striking features to get a lift with minimal makeup. Lolo flaunted a natural makeup look that comprised contoured cheeks, neutral eye shadow, curled lashes, and darkened eyebrows. Karisma added a soft pink-tinted colour to her lips. For the hairdo, she kept her voluminous hair open and wavy!