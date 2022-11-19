Just In
- 2 hrs ago Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Know About The Date And Timings, Legends, Rituals, Celebrations And Significance
- 2 hrs ago International Men’s Day 2022: 6 Must-Have Classic Outfits In Men’s Wardrobe
- 9 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 19 November 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 14 hrs ago International Men's Day 2022 Date, Theme, History, Significance and Why it is Celebrated
Don't Miss
- Finance India Played Essential Role, In Negotiating G20 Declaration: White House
- News Sisodia defends Satyendar Jain's massage in Tihar video, says 'doc recommended'
- Sports FIFA WC 2022, Predictions: Winner, Golden Boot, Golden Ball, Golden Glove, Surprise Team, Emerging Player
- Movies "I Am Overwhelmed With Joy", Says Samantha On Yashoda's Success
- Education CLAT Application 2023: Correction Window Opens; Check Details Here
- Technology POCO C50 Expected to Launch in November With 6000mAh Battery, Improved SoC
- Automobiles This Car Maker Launches Mobile App For Aftersales Support In India
- Travel Don’t Miss These Amazing Forts and Palaces If You Are In Jodhpur
Karisma Kapoor’s Floral Print Saree Look Reflects Classic Elegance, Pics!
Bollywood's ethereal beauty Karisma Kapoor is famous for her classy style. If you follow Lolo on Instagram, the diva is forever providing some major fashion inspirations that are very relatable and can be easily adapted to elevate your personal style. Be it ethnic or modern style, Karisma aces any style with equal panache! The B-town actress recently shared a stunning look in a saree that served as the perfect fashion lesson for saree style!
Image: Instagram
Continue reading to find out the insights into Karisma Kapoor's printed saree avatar:
Image: Instagram
The pretty Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor shared a stunning look by donning a digital printed saree from the shelves of designer Payal Khandwala. Her lightweight organza saree featured a beautiful forest green colour and other multiple tones of whites, greys, and browns. The floral print on the saree looked classic and chic. Karisma complemented the saree with a matching half-sleeved blouse that added a structured silhouette to her look.
An organza fabric is a lightweight fabric that drapes well when worn as a saree. Such sarees with lovely prints are forever in trend and make for a great choice for Indian formal as well as special occasion wear!
Image: Instagram
Karisma chose stunning jewellery pieces to complement the modern saree avatar. She opted for silver oxidized jewellery that comprised statement jhumka earrings, a stone-encrusted cocktail ring, and a Kada bangle. Ms.Kapoor's classic saree and boho style jewellry formed a style blend that is worth taking inspiration from!
Image: Instagram
For elevating her classic ensemble, Karisma allowed her striking features to get a lift with minimal makeup. Lolo flaunted a natural makeup look that comprised contoured cheeks, neutral eye shadow, curled lashes, and darkened eyebrows. Karisma added a soft pink-tinted colour to her lips. For the hairdo, she kept her voluminous hair open and wavy!
- menInternational Men’s Day 2022: 6 Must-Have Classic Outfits In Men’s Wardrobe
- bollywood wardrobeKatrina Kaif To Janhvi Kapoor, 5 Celebs Experiments With ‘Safety Pin’ Style Trend
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon In A Blue Cut-Out Dress Gives A Nod To Risqué Fashion, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeKajol’s Red Organza Saree Look Defines Elegance And Simplistic Style, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeMadhuri Dixit’s Embellished Sharara Outfit Is Ideal For Your Ethnic Style Inspiration, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeShanaya Kapoor’s Sequin Modern Saree Avatar Is What You Need For A Wedding, Pics
- bollywood wardrobeAnanya Panday’s Body-Hugging Jumpsuit Ensemble Makes a Perfect Party-Ready Look, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeElle Beauty Awards 2022: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, and More Shine On The Black Carpet
- fashionBest Tips To Detox Your Wardrobe
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, 6 White Saree Looks By B-Town Beauties That Are Perfect For The Wedding
- bollywood wardrobeRanveer Singh’s Ultimate Style Guide To Ace Floral Print For Men
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, Your Winter Fashion Guide From B-Town Fashionistas