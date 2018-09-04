Move Away From Anarkalis, Karisma Kapoor Is Winning Us Over With A Pastel-Hued Salwar Kameez

We actually thought that salwar kameez would go out of vogue and anarkalis and angarkhas would trend. But, it's too soon to write-off salwar kameez. Yes, it is because the very stylish and trendy Karisma Kapoor wore an Anita Dongre salwar kameez and proved to us that the traditional suits are here to rule.

Splashed in festive colours, Karisma wore a pastel-hued salwar kameez that was classic and took us back to the good old days of simple fashion. She looked very graceful as she celebrated Janmashtami. Her peach-hued kurta featured a crisp neckline and was beautifully embellished.

The kurta was enhanced by meticulous floral embroidery. The vibrant floral details also adorned her neckline, which we thought was a stunning addition. Karisma teamed her quarter-sleeved kurta with a plain-hued matching Patiala salwar, which was accentuated by intricate work on the hemline. Karisma also draped a complementing light dupatta, which was updated with subtle floral accents.

She accessorised her look with elaborate jootis and carried a colourful potli bag, which went well with her suit. She notched up her look with ethnic bangles and danglers. Her makeup was beautifully done with pink highlighted cheekbones and a bindi. She left her tresses slightly loose and wavy and that rounded off her look.

So, how did you find Karisma Kapoor's festive look? Let us know in the comment section.