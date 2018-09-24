Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Karisma Kapoor Flaunts Her Cool And Sassy Side By Pairing An Oversized Tee With Denims

By
Karisma Kapoor Airport Looks

Karisma Kapoor flaunted her sporty side as she returned from Italy after attending Isha Ambani's official engagement ceremony at Lake Como. The actress looked cool as ever and gave us a very comfy airport wear idea. She walked ever so casually and proved us yet again that her looks are the most elegant.

The diva sported a white-hued loose tee, which was baggy and accentuated by flowy silhouette. Her Maison Margiela cotton T-shirt featured short sleeves and had face graphics and 'Best Of Margiela Six' lettering printed on it. It was an oversized silhouette, which was partially tucked inside a pair of black-hued distressed denims.

Karisma Kapoor fashion

Karisma looked sassy and awesome at the same time. We thought it was a perfect kind of a wear for a hot summer day. She paired her outstanding outfit with black and white hued sports shoes, which went well with her ensemble. The actress wore sizable shades to notch up her athleisure avatar.

She accessorised her look with a pair of studs. Her makeup was minimally done and was highlighted by a glowy red lip shade. Karisma's impeccable bun rounded off her latest airport look.

Karisma Kapoor style

For us, this was Karisma Kapoor's one of the coolest and the best airport looks ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know your views in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 14:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue