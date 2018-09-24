Karisma Kapoor Flaunts Her Cool And Sassy Side By Pairing An Oversized Tee With Denims

Karisma Kapoor flaunted her sporty side as she returned from Italy after attending Isha Ambani's official engagement ceremony at Lake Como. The actress looked cool as ever and gave us a very comfy airport wear idea. She walked ever so casually and proved us yet again that her looks are the most elegant.

The diva sported a white-hued loose tee, which was baggy and accentuated by flowy silhouette. Her Maison Margiela cotton T-shirt featured short sleeves and had face graphics and 'Best Of Margiela Six' lettering printed on it. It was an oversized silhouette, which was partially tucked inside a pair of black-hued distressed denims.

Karisma looked sassy and awesome at the same time. We thought it was a perfect kind of a wear for a hot summer day. She paired her outstanding outfit with black and white hued sports shoes, which went well with her ensemble. The actress wore sizable shades to notch up her athleisure avatar.

She accessorised her look with a pair of studs. Her makeup was minimally done and was highlighted by a glowy red lip shade. Karisma's impeccable bun rounded off her latest airport look.

For us, this was Karisma Kapoor's one of the coolest and the best airport looks ever.