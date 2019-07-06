Karisma & Kareena Looked Fab In Their Glittery Bodycon Gowns But Who Looked More Impressive? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The Kapoor sisters - Karisma and Kareena have a strong fashion game (quite obviously). However, when it comes to fashion, they have a lot in common. Right from sporting anti-trend new cool airport outfits to swashbuckling gowns, the siblings more than often flaunt a similar style. For instance, Karisma's latest pink gown reminded us of Kareena's blue gown, which Kareena donned a few weeks ago. Let's decode their gowns.

So, talking about Karisma first, the diva graced the Dance India Dance event and she wore a bright magenta gown for the special event. Well, Karisma was a vision in her Zara Umrigar gown. Her magenta pink beaded gown featured a plunging neckline, tailored sleeves, and thigh-high slit. She paired her attire with beige sandals. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Karisma accessorised her look with dainty studs. The make-up was highlighted by a deep red lip shade and nude eye shadow. The sleek middle-parted hairdo completed her look.

And now coming to Kareena's gown, the diva dazzled us with an electric blue RaisaVanessa gown, which also featured tailored sleeves. Like Karisma's attire, Kareena's ensemble was also beautifully embelllished and detailed with a deep side slit. However, instead of a plunging neckline, Kareena's gown was enhanced by a polo-neck. She colour-blocked her gown with bright pink sandals. Styled by Mohit Rai, Kareena kept her look minimal. The make-up was natural but those wavy hairdo was a refreshing addition.

So, yes Karisma and Kareena made a strong case for glittery bodycon gowns. This time, we liked Kareena's ensemble and look more. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.