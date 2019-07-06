ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karisma & Kareena Looked Fab In Their Glittery Bodycon Gowns But Who Looked More Impressive?

    By
    |
    Karisma And Kareena

    The Kapoor sisters - Karisma and Kareena have a strong fashion game (quite obviously). However, when it comes to fashion, they have a lot in common. Right from sporting anti-trend new cool airport outfits to swashbuckling gowns, the siblings more than often flaunt a similar style. For instance, Karisma's latest pink gown reminded us of Kareena's blue gown, which Kareena donned a few weeks ago. Let's decode their gowns.

    Karisma Kapoor Fashion
    PC: Ridhika Mehra

    So, talking about Karisma first, the diva graced the Dance India Dance event and she wore a bright magenta gown for the special event. Well, Karisma was a vision in her Zara Umrigar gown. Her magenta pink beaded gown featured a plunging neckline, tailored sleeves, and thigh-high slit. She paired her attire with beige sandals. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Karisma accessorised her look with dainty studs. The make-up was highlighted by a deep red lip shade and nude eye shadow. The sleek middle-parted hairdo completed her look.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Fashion

    And now coming to Kareena's gown, the diva dazzled us with an electric blue RaisaVanessa gown, which also featured tailored sleeves. Like Karisma's attire, Kareena's ensemble was also beautifully embelllished and detailed with a deep side slit. However, instead of a plunging neckline, Kareena's gown was enhanced by a polo-neck. She colour-blocked her gown with bright pink sandals. Styled by Mohit Rai, Kareena kept her look minimal. The make-up was natural but those wavy hairdo was a refreshing addition.

    So, yes Karisma and Kareena made a strong case for glittery bodycon gowns. This time, we liked Kareena's ensemble and look more. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More KARISMA KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue