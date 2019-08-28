Kareena Kapoor Khan's Edgy Dress Is Something That You Would Want To Own Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan always leaves us stunned with her fashion choices. She is one of the most effortlessly stylish actresses in the industry. Recently, at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, we couldn't take eyes off her as she graced the ramp for Gauri & Nainika as the finale showstopper. She looked absolutely stunning. Come a week later, the Veere Di Wedding actress decided to opt for a black dress again but with a green twist.

So, Kareena looked a class apart in her dress that was edgy and dramatic. It was a gorgeous number and we certainly loved the contrasting effect. Dipped in a black hue, Kareena Kapoor's dress was nuanced by sharp details and featured angular cuts. It was detailed with a strapless slit corset neckline and a deep side-slit, which added to the bold touch. However, Kareena carried this figure-flattering number like a piece of cake. It would have seemed like a simple regular dress but the green wrinkled sash drape made a huge difference. The green bow quite beautifully elevated her attire and with this, Kareena Kapoor gave us a style tip too. It would be quite interesting to colour-block our plain-hued dress with a vibrant sash. Sounds like an awesome experimental look for this weekend!

The diva, who will be seen in Hindi Medium 2, paired her classy dress with simple black sandals, which complemented her attire. The makeup was light and lit up by contoured cheekbones, muted pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her on-duty avatar. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked beyond gorgeous. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.