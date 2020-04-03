Kareena Kapoor Khan Totally Leaves Us Speechless With Her Outfits In The Latest Photoshoot Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan absolutely left us speechless with her Vogue India April 2020 issue. She was a vision to behold with her smouldering looks and outfits. The photoshoot was gorgeous and captured many moods of the diva. Her styling was done by Anaita Shroff Adajania and we have decoded different looks of Kareena Kapoor from the shoot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Cover Shoot Look

Fresh and perceptive, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked confident and alluring as the cover girl. She looked stunning in her dress that was beige-hued and accentuated by intricate floral patterns in white. It was a plunging neckline dress and Kareena Kapoor upped her look with statement layered neckpiece. She wore gold-toned and shell-inspired neckpiece. The contemporary haathphool also spruced up her avatar. Her makeup was marked by glossy pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The loose tresses rounded out her cover shoot look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Fascinator Look

Kareena Kapoor fascinated us with her fascinator look. This look of hers was more to do with styling and makeup. The diva wore printed red attire for this photoshoot and notched up her look with patterned floral-cut earrings, which totally caught our attention. The fascinator gave her look the old school vibes and the makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and accentuated cheekbones. Her hairdo was the same as her cover shoot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Purple Gown Look

The Good Newwz actress also wore a gown for the photoshoot. Her gown was purple-hued and featured a corset blouse with a slit and the remaining portion was ruffled and layered. It was a striking gown and this time, Kareena kept her look jewellery-free. Well, we also felt that jewellery was not required with this attire. Her makeup was subtle and the voluminous tresses completed her avatar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Dramatic Blue Gown Look

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked amazing as ever in her dramatic blue gown, which we felt was a statement piece. Her gown was bold with ruffled sleeves, which was mainly the highlight of her attire. This attire of hers featured a sharp side slit that upped her look. She paired her gown with transparent heel and accessorised her look with a metallic gold-toned choker. The makeup was nude-toned and the side-swept tresses rounded out her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Boss Lady Look

This attire of Kareena Kapoor Khan's seemed ideal if you are looking forward to attending a winter party. She looked amazing in her ensemble that consisted of a metallic red shift dress and an oversized brown collared jacket. Well, we also saw how she colour-blocked her attire and she also notched up her look with just one earring. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and blue and black kohl. The neat tresses completed her avatar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Lehenga Look

Well, her photoshoot was not just about western outfits but also about traditional numbers. Kareena Kapoor looked stunning in her printed red lehenga that was accentuated by intricate motifs. She teamed her lehenga with a matching dupatta and accessorised her look with statement earrings and haathphool. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and matte pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which attire and look of Kareena Kapoor's did you like the most? Let us know that.