Just In
- 27 min ago Erica Fernandes Is An Angel With Wings In A Pretty Flared Dress And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her!
-
- 49 min ago Gauahar Khan’s Grey Bodycon Dress Is The Simple Office Wear That We Need
- 2 hrs ago Drashti Dhami’s Comfy Printed Dress Is All You Need While You Work At Home
- 4 hrs ago Anasuya Bharadwaj Gives Ethnic Fashion Goals In A Dual-Toned Attire For Upcoming Festivals
Don't Miss
- Sports Rohit Sharma's daughter Samairah imitates Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action - Watch adorable video
- Automobiles Kia Sonet Interiors Spied With Flat Bottom Steering Wheel Ahead Of India Launch: Spy Pics & Details
- Movies Paresh Rawal's Son Aditya Is All Set To Debut With Bamfaad, Presented By Anurag Kashyap
- News Lights of at 9 pm for 9 minutes says Modi in a video at 9 am: Here is what this user has to say
- Technology Redmi Note 9S MFF 2020 Limited Edition Announced: What’s New
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Goa In April
- Finance COVID-19: Beware Of Fake UPI IDs While Donating To PM-CARES Fund
- Education ETS Offers At-Home Solutions For TOEFL And GRE Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Kareena Kapoor Khan Totally Leaves Us Speechless With Her Outfits In The Latest Photoshoot
Kareena Kapoor Khan absolutely left us speechless with her Vogue India April 2020 issue. She was a vision to behold with her smouldering looks and outfits. The photoshoot was gorgeous and captured many moods of the diva. Her styling was done by Anaita Shroff Adajania and we have decoded different looks of Kareena Kapoor from the shoot.
View this post on Instagram
We shot our April 2020 cover about a month ago. A lot can change in a few weeks. While you stay in and safe with your loved ones, allow our April 2020 cover star, @KareenaKapoorKhan to transport you to fantastical times. If the world started working from home, I would... “be the next YouTube or TikTok sensation!” she reimagines life and love in 20 questions. Catch the superstar unguarded as ever in our new issue. Photographed by: Tarun Vishwa. Styled by: @Anaitashroffadajania. Words by: @ritusom. Hair: @yiannitsapatori. Makeup: @makeupbypompy. Production: @prachitiparakh, Bindiya Chhabria. Set design and props: @Bindiya01. Location: @Snowball.Studios
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Cover Shoot Look
Fresh and perceptive, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked confident and alluring as the cover girl. She looked stunning in her dress that was beige-hued and accentuated by intricate floral patterns in white. It was a plunging neckline dress and Kareena Kapoor upped her look with statement layered neckpiece. She wore gold-toned and shell-inspired neckpiece. The contemporary haathphool also spruced up her avatar. Her makeup was marked by glossy pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The loose tresses rounded out her cover shoot look.
View this post on Instagram
Looking beyond. Play 20 questions with @KareenaKapoorKhan in our April issue. Photographed by: Tarun Vishwa. Styled by: @Anaitashroffadajania. Words by: @ritusom. Hair: @yiannitsapatori. Makeup: @makeupbypompy. Production: @prachitiparakh, Bindiya Chhabria. Set design and props: @Bindiya01. Location: @Snowball.Studios
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Fascinator Look
Kareena Kapoor fascinated us with her fascinator look. This look of hers was more to do with styling and makeup. The diva wore printed red attire for this photoshoot and notched up her look with patterned floral-cut earrings, which totally caught our attention. The fascinator gave her look the old school vibes and the makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and accentuated cheekbones. Her hairdo was the same as her cover shoot.
View this post on Instagram
Catch @KareenaKapoorKhan as she plays a rapid game of “what if” with us in our April issue. Photographed by: Tarun Vishwa. Styled by: @Anaitashroffadajania. Words by: @ritusom. Hair: @yiannitsapatori. Makeup: @makeupbypompy. Production: @prachitiparakh, Bindiya Chhabria. Set design and props: @Bindiya01. Location: @Snowball.Studios
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Purple Gown Look
The Good Newwz actress also wore a gown for the photoshoot. Her gown was purple-hued and featured a corset blouse with a slit and the remaining portion was ruffled and layered. It was a striking gown and this time, Kareena kept her look jewellery-free. Well, we also felt that jewellery was not required with this attire. Her makeup was subtle and the voluminous tresses completed her avatar.
View this post on Instagram
If she could, @KareenaKapoorKhan would start living more sustainably by creating community gardens for people to grow their own vegetables across the city. Learn more about the star as we play 20 questions with her in our April issue. Photographed by: Tarun Vishwa. Styled by: @Anaitashroffadajania. Words by: @ritusom. Hair: @yiannitsapatori. Makeup: @makeupbypompy. Production: @prachitiparakh, Bindiya Chhabria. Set design and props: @Bindiya01. Location: @Snowball.Studios
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Dramatic Blue Gown Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked amazing as ever in her dramatic blue gown, which we felt was a statement piece. Her gown was bold with ruffled sleeves, which was mainly the highlight of her attire. This attire of hers featured a sharp side slit that upped her look. She paired her gown with transparent heel and accessorised her look with a metallic gold-toned choker. The makeup was nude-toned and the side-swept tresses rounded out her look.
View this post on Instagram
If I wasn’t born in a film family, I would... “still be an actor.” @KareenaKapoorKhan lets her guard down for a game of 20 questions with Vogue in our April issue. Photographed by: Tarun Vishwa. Styled by: @Anaitashroffadajania. Words by: @ritusom. Hair: @yiannitsapatori. Makeup: @makeupbypompy. Production: @prachitiparakh, Bindiya Chhabria. Set design and props: @Bindiya01. Location: @Snowball.Studios
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Boss Lady Look
This attire of Kareena Kapoor Khan's seemed ideal if you are looking forward to attending a winter party. She looked amazing in her ensemble that consisted of a metallic red shift dress and an oversized brown collared jacket. Well, we also saw how she colour-blocked her attire and she also notched up her look with just one earring. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and blue and black kohl. The neat tresses completed her avatar.
View this post on Instagram
If I could turn back time, I’d... “do nothing that I haven’t done.” After 20 years in films, here’s how @KareenaKapoorKhan re-imagines life, work and the world through 20 questions in our April issue. Photographed by: Tarun Vishwa. Styled by: @Anaitashroffadajania. Words by: @ritusom. Hair: @yiannitsapatori. Makeup: @makeupbypompy. Production: @prachitiparakh, Bindiya Chhabria. Set design and props: @Bindiya01. Location: @Snowball.Studios
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Lehenga Look
Well, her photoshoot was not just about western outfits but also about traditional numbers. Kareena Kapoor looked stunning in her printed red lehenga that was accentuated by intricate motifs. She teamed her lehenga with a matching dupatta and accessorised her look with statement earrings and haathphool. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and matte pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses wrapped up her look.
So, which attire and look of Kareena Kapoor's did you like the most? Let us know that.