Kareena Kapoor Khan Slays It In Casual Top And Denims Looks; Inspires Us To Keep It Simple Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you want to learn how to effortlessly slay it, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the inspiration you need. The actress makes head turn with her style. Recently, she wowed us with her fashion game and actually made us realise that you don't have to do much to look stunning. In other words, Kareena showed us how simple top and denims can make you look a class apart, provided you have confidence. So, let's talk about the two ensembles that she wore, which had our attention.

One of her recent outfits was about colour-blocks and Kareena Kapoor looked totally awesome in her ensemble. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she wore a yellow sweater top that featured eye-catching black buttons and statement pockets. It was a cropped top and she teamed it with a pair of high-waist blue denims. The makeup was marked by muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and mascara and eye shadow. The side-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. She also wore a pair of denims and black top.

The actress wore a t-shirt that came from Puma, of which Kareena Kapoor is also the brand ambassador. She teamed her ensemble with high-waist denim trousers that was folded at the hem. She paired her attire with a pair of blue and white sports shoes that went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with dark frames and a watch. She upped her look with pink lip shade and streaked tresses completed her look. So, which attire and look of Kareena Kapoor Khan did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram