Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Latest Look Is About Blending Sportswear With Traditional Couture Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Of sports and couture, Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest fashion outing was about mixing sportswear with traditional outfit. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the actress wore a festive-perfect outfit and gave us cues on how to blend sportswear with ethnic ensemble. Her outfit seemed comfy and with Diwali coming soon or even for light wedding occasions like sangeet, this look of Kareena is what you can ace. So, we have decoded this attire and look of Kareena Kapoor for some exciting fashion goal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a lehenga set that featured colour-blocks - the whole look was meticulously curated. Her attire consisted of a sports bra, a jacket, and a long, flared skirt. While her jacket and sports bra came from the latest festive collection of Puma India, which she is the brand ambassador of, her red lehenga skirt came from Label: Anushree. The bra was hued Green Gables as according to the brand and the floral jacket was enhanced by birch hue. She paired her ensemble with the statement Navras lehenga that was adorned with subtle floral accents on the border. She went for a further colour contrast by teaming her ensemble with cream-golden nugget sports shoes from Puma. This attire seemed particularly ideal for contemporary women and for those looking to slaying it in style but comfortably.

She accessorised her look with a sleek black choker, which was a wonderful addition to her look. It was a minimal accessory and yet festive. The makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, pink touches, and smokey kohl. The nails were painted ivory and the impeccable bun hairdo completed her look. Simply put, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked fabulous as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram