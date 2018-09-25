ENGLISH

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Modern Jumpsuit Has An Old-fashioned Touch

By
Kareena Kapoor fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion sense is diverse. You can't define her style - she is too experimental. However, you can say that her dress sense is one of the best in B-towns. Yesterday, she wooed us with her cute skirt and top, and today she totally gave sassy vibes with her jumpsuit. She was dressed for Ishq FM show.

Kareena Kapoor style

Her jumpsuit came from Flow The Label and it was a classy outfit with a whiff of 40s European fashion. Well, the off-shoulder attire was enhanced by a corset white-hued bodice, which made us reminisce about the good old days of fashion. It was a figure-hugging attire, which also featured contrasting striped pants.

Kareena Kapoor western looks

Kareena's pants were straight-fit and her jumpsuit was updated with two complementing striped belts. It was a functional outfit and Kareena seemed totally relaxed and comfy with her hands in the pockets. The diva teamed her ensemble with white-hued sandals, which came from Truffle Collection. She accessorised her look with chic earrings from Misho.

Kareena Kapoor Insta

Her makeup was nude and minimally done, while her wavy tresses completed her look. Kareena looked absolutely gorgeous. How did you find her look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

