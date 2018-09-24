Kareena Kapoor Khan's Cute Ensemble Includes A Classic Polka-Dotted Skirt

Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday celebrations are not over. The actress celebrated her birthday on the sets and looked so cute in her attire. She donned an understated look and made us all want to dress up too at the end of the day.

She wore a skirt and top, which was reminiscent of the fashion of the good old days. The actress sported a purple-hued tee, which had the word 'Celebrity' written on it. Well, it was a simple T-shirt, and she paired it with an A-line skirt that was contemporary and yet had a retro touch.

So, she colour-blocked her plain-hued tee with a printed skirt. Her skirt was splashed in black colour and was accentuated by classic white-hued polka dots. However, this was not the first time that Kareena sported a polka-dotted number. She had previously also donned a white and black polka-dotted dress for a movie promotion. So, it seems that Kareena has quite a strong liking for this 70s design.

Coming back to her recent ensemble, Kareena teamed it with white-hued pumps, which notched up her look. Her makeup was minimal and highlighted by a soft black kohl and nude lip shade. Her wispy bun and radiant smile rounded off her look.

We totally loved Kareena's attire. How about you? Let us know in the comment section.