Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Cute Ensemble Includes A Classic Polka-Dotted Skirt

By
Kareena Kapoor fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday celebrations are not over. The actress celebrated her birthday on the sets and looked so cute in her attire. She donned an understated look and made us all want to dress up too at the end of the day.

She wore a skirt and top, which was reminiscent of the fashion of the good old days. The actress sported a purple-hued tee, which had the word 'Celebrity' written on it. Well, it was a simple T-shirt, and she paired it with an A-line skirt that was contemporary and yet had a retro touch.

Kareena Kapoor style

So, she colour-blocked her plain-hued tee with a printed skirt. Her skirt was splashed in black colour and was accentuated by classic white-hued polka dots. However, this was not the first time that Kareena sported a polka-dotted number. She had previously also donned a white and black polka-dotted dress for a movie promotion. So, it seems that Kareena has quite a strong liking for this 70s design.

Coming back to her recent ensemble, Kareena teamed it with white-hued pumps, which notched up her look. Her makeup was minimal and highlighted by a soft black kohl and nude lip shade. Her wispy bun and radiant smile rounded off her look.

Kareena Kapoor birthday

We totally loved Kareena's attire. How about you? Let us know in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 17:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue