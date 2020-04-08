Kareena Kapoor Khan's Work-From-Home Look Reminds Us Of Classy '60s Hollywood Fashion Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work from home mode is pretty stylish and reminiscent of the '60s fashion. She is flaunting the cowboy style and looks absolutely gorgeous! The actress took to her Instagram to update her picture from her lockdwon days, which won many hearts. Apart from her attire, we also loved her statement hat. So, let's decode Kareena Kapoor's outfit and look, which had all our attention.

Kareena Kapoor wore a shirt and paired it with a pair of distressed denims. The Bollywood actress wore an understated shirt that was breezy and ivory-hued and accentuated by full flowy sleeves, and she teamed it with white denims. The diva definitely exuded sassy vibes with her attire. The actress seemed to have paired her ensemble with boots but we are not sure about that. The hat was of straw colour and enhanced by feathery accents.

Kareena accessorised her look with a classy gold watch. She also wore chic rings to up her look. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and the eye makeup was subtle. Kareena pouted for the camera. Well, we absolutely thought Kareena Kapoor Khan looked fabulous. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram