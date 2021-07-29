Just In
Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Elegant In Her Blush-Pink Anarkali Set; Ideal For Festive Occasions
Kareena Kapoor Khan is effortless when it comes to fashion and the latest traditional look of hers is a proof. She looked simply gorgeous in her pastel number and the diva was styled by Tanya Ghavri. She wore this outfit to the event called Baradari, which is in a collaboration with Ensemble. The second edition will have Kareena Kapoor Khan and Namrata Zakaria. Baradari is a fundraiser event in support of artisans. Speaking about Kareena's outfit that she sported for the announcement of the event, it was a minimally done number and here's what we have to say about it.
The actress wore a Trissa Anarkali Set, which was designed by Anita Dongre. Her attire was crafted from soft fabric and featured tasselled dupatta, accentuated by intricate embroidery work at the front panels. Adorned with glittering motifs, the translucent sleeves and gentle folds of her ensemble exuded soothing vibes. The attire is splashed in blush-pink hue and priced at Rs. 26,900. Her anarkali set seemed perfect for formal events and also for festive occasions and with festivals in the offing, you can bookmark this anarkali set. She paired her ensemble with embellished golden-toned wedges from Aprajita Toor.
She accessorised her look with a statement ring, which went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. She also wore pink nail lacquer and the side-swept highlighted tresses completed her look. Kareena looked amazing and so, what do you think about her ensemble and look? Let us know that in the comment section.