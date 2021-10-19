Just In
- 3 hrs ago Karwa Chauth 2021: Aditi Rao Hydari Will Inspire You To Keep It Simple And Not Deck Up Too Much!
- 6 hrs ago Dhaakad Promotions: Kangana Ranaut Looks Straight Out From The 60s Era In Her Yellow And Black Plaid Dress
- 7 hrs ago Happy Valmiki Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook And Whatsapp Status
- 9 hrs ago Long Covid May Not Be As Fatal As Acute COVID-19 But Can Worsen Existing Ailments, Say Experts
Don't Miss
- Movies Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Salman Khan Is Watching Case Developments Closely, Tiger 3 & Pathan Shoots Delayed
- Technology Realme GT Neo 2T Debuts With Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz Display; Features, Price
- News Bangladesh PM tells home minister: Initiate action against those who incited violence using religion
- Sports T20 World Cup: Love having Dhoni in dressing room as he brings sense of calm: KL Rahul
- Automobiles Tata Punch Launched: Variant-Wise Features And Price
- Education TS Intermediate 1st Year Hall Ticket 2021 Released At tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Here’s How To Download
- Travel Tamil Nadu's Ten Best Winter Destinations
- Finance 2 Public Sector Banks That Revised Their Interest Rates On FD In October 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan Would Make You Want To Up Your Street-Style Wardrobe With Pink Outfits
If you need street-style fashion goals, you should take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress wears some of the coolest outfits and effortlessly slays it in style. Yes, she doesn't need to wear something fancy or extraordinary to look a class apart - she can look distinctive even in something as simple as a breezy shirt and denims. However, this time, we aren't talking about denims fashion of Kareena Kapoor but her street-style-perfect pink outfits. The two of her pink outfits were athleisure, the one was about formal style. So, let's talk about her three pink ensembles, which inspired us fashionably.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pink Jacket
Kareena Kapoor Khan is the brand ambassador of Puma India and the actress rocked one of the sportswear from the brand, recently. She wore the brand's hot-pink bomber jacket and teamed it with a black bralette and matte-black pyjamas. She accessorised her look with a diamond ring and her makeup was highlighted by pink tones. The diva wore a light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pink Tracksuit
The actress also wowed us with her all-pink tracksuit that featured a sweatshirt, which read, 'Future Is Empathy' and a pair of matching pyjamas that had her surname 'Kapoor' written in Hindi. It was an awesome attire with a relevant message and this time, her makeup game was more prominent with dark pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and winged eyeliner. The side-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her look.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pink Formal Wear
Kareena was also spotted in the city in her all-pink outfit that featured a full-sleeved top with a high-neck and she paired it with light-pink trousers and a striking pink belt. Well, with this ensemble of hers, she gave us cues on how to colour-coordinate with the same hue. The actress teamed her ensemble with a pair of white sandals. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The side-parted sleek shoulder-length tresses wrapped up her look.
So, which pink attire of Kareena Kapoor Khan's did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pictures Source: Instagram