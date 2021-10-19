Kareena Kapoor Khan Would Make You Want To Up Your Street-Style Wardrobe With Pink Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you need street-style fashion goals, you should take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress wears some of the coolest outfits and effortlessly slays it in style. Yes, she doesn't need to wear something fancy or extraordinary to look a class apart - she can look distinctive even in something as simple as a breezy shirt and denims. However, this time, we aren't talking about denims fashion of Kareena Kapoor but her street-style-perfect pink outfits. The two of her pink outfits were athleisure, the one was about formal style. So, let's talk about her three pink ensembles, which inspired us fashionably.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pink Jacket

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the brand ambassador of Puma India and the actress rocked one of the sportswear from the brand, recently. She wore the brand's hot-pink bomber jacket and teamed it with a black bralette and matte-black pyjamas. She accessorised her look with a diamond ring and her makeup was highlighted by pink tones. The diva wore a light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pink Tracksuit

The actress also wowed us with her all-pink tracksuit that featured a sweatshirt, which read, 'Future Is Empathy' and a pair of matching pyjamas that had her surname 'Kapoor' written in Hindi. It was an awesome attire with a relevant message and this time, her makeup game was more prominent with dark pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and winged eyeliner. The side-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pink Formal Wear

Kareena was also spotted in the city in her all-pink outfit that featured a full-sleeved top with a high-neck and she paired it with light-pink trousers and a striking pink belt. Well, with this ensemble of hers, she gave us cues on how to colour-coordinate with the same hue. The actress teamed her ensemble with a pair of white sandals. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The side-parted sleek shoulder-length tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which pink attire of Kareena Kapoor Khan's did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram