Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Ravishing In A Pastel Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Like always, Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned us with her gorgeous look at Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. Though she has always been the finale showstopper at lakme Fashion Week, this was the first time when the actress walked the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal. The diva aced in her strapless green-hued embellished gown.

Kareena Kapoor not just stunned us on the runway, but equally impressed us in media interviews, which happenned before the grand finale. She unveiled the designer's Axil collection and looked extremely beautiful in a pastel gown. Let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for the press event, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned an off-shoulder metallic-pastel straight gown, which came from Amit Aggarwal's Axil collection. Her gown was accentuated by sharp pleats and plunging neckline. The diva's gown was exaggerated by 3D flower type design at her waist, which touched the floor and added short trail. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she completed her look with matching sandals. On the jewellery front, Kareena accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned studs and pastel-hued nail paint.

The actress left her mid-parted layered tresses loose. On the makeup front, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, nude-hued eye shadow, curled lashes, soft blush, and nudish pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked extremely gorgeous in her pastel gown and we absolutely loved it. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.