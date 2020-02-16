Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan Stuns In A Dramatic Green Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan was the finale showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. The actress looked gorgeous and impeccable as she walked the ramp for Amit Aggarwal. Kareena Kapoor's ensemble of the night came from the designer's, Axil collection that was about intricate metallic accents and iridescent hues. So, let's decode Kareena's showstopper attire of the night.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked impressive in her dark green gown that was strapless and enhanced by sculptural details. The bodice of her attire featured a plunging neckline and sharp edges. It was meticulously sequinned and belted. The remaining portion was effortlessly panelled and accentuated by fluid fabric. Kareena Kapoor's ensemble was also voluminous with a layered skirt that was highlighted by transparent checkered patterns and sheer touches. It was a dramatic number and Kareena slayed it like a diva as always.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actress kept her look jewellery-free. The makeup was marked by nudish-pink touches. The cheekbones were contoured and the lip shade was glossy pink. Her eye makeup was light and spruced up by nude-toned eye shadow. The neat ponytail hairdo rounded out her avatar. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.