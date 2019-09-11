Kareena Kapoor Khan's Gota Lehenga Is Ideal For Brides Who Want To Look Different And Classy Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kareena Kapoor Khan left us speechless with her latest photoshoot, which she did for her dance reality show, Dance India Dance. We were a little disappointed with her previous blue-hued Prabal Gurung outfit but this outfit of hers made us forget all about her blue and silver number. With this shoot, Kareena Kapoor showed us that why she is the quintessential diva of Bollywood. Her styling and makeup was done to perfection. So, let's take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for DID, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a beautiful gota woven silver colour lehenga by Nazm-e-Itrh. It was a handcrafted number and made for a unique wedding ensemble. So, prospective brides are you taking notes here? Styled by Mohit Rai, she teamed her lehenga with a complementing cut-sleeved plunging neckline matching choli. Apart from her lehenga, we also loved her multi-hued kalamkari dupatta that was adorned with floral accents and added a whiff of vibrancy to her metallic attire. With her patterned dupatta, Kareena gave us an awesome styling goal. So, if your ethnic attire is dipped in a single hue, you can notch it up with a printed dupatta or colour-block it.

The Hindi Medium 2 actress accessorised her look with a silver-toned ring by Anmol jewellers and a multi-layered black necklace, which came from The Gem Palace. The actress spruced up her look with her on-point make-up, which was highlighted by perfect base, light contouring, pointed brows, kohled eyes with heavy mascara, soft pink blush, and nude lip shade. Kareena Kapoor Khan completed her look with middle-parted wavy tresses, which elevated her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan pulled off her attire beautifully. What do you think about her understated silver lehenga? Do let us know in the comment section.