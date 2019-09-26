Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pink Gown Is A Bummer But Her Jewellery Piece Is Pure Wow Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Jab We Met actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been inspiring us with her on-point fashion game. With her Dance India Dance appearances as the judge, the actress has been updating us with a lot of fashionable outfits from her wardrobe. And we really love most of them. However, for the latest episode of the dance show, Kareena Kapoor graced the set in a pastel pink dramatic gown, which we didn't like so much. So, let's take a close look at her outfit and find what aspect of her attire disappointed us.

So, for her recent appearance in the show, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a strapless sweetheart neck pastel pink wrapped gown by Yousef Al Jasmi. Her attire was accentuated by heavy puffed sleeves. Styled by Mohit Rai, her fitted gown had fishtail silhouette and a small trail, which added a dramatic touch to her gown. Her gown also featured a front slit. The diva completed her look with a pair of transparent stilettos by Truffle Collection India.

Kareena Kapoor Khan accessorised her look with a diamond and golden-toned snake choker by Bvlgari. On the makeup front, she softly contoured her cheekbones and jawline and rounded out her look with thick pointed brows, kohled eyes with heavy mascara, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade. She neatly tied her mid-parted glossy hair into a bun.

We didn't like Kareena Kapoor Khan's pastel pink gown and mainly because of the exaggerated sleeves. This time, she didn't impress us the way she does. But we really liked her makeup game and her neckpiece was one of the most stunning jewellery pieces ever. Her neckpiece went well with her gown.

What do you think about Kareena Kapoor Khan's dramatic gown? Was it a fire or misfire? Do let us know in the comment section.