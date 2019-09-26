Just In
- 3 hrs ago 10 Vegetables That Boost Hair Growth When Applied Topically
-
- 4 hrs ago Mahalaya Amavasya 2019: Date, Time And Significance
- 4 hrs ago World Contraception Day 2019: Myths And Facts About Contraception Methods
- 6 hrs ago Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Blue Maxi Dress Or Brown Blazer Dress? Pick Your Favourite!
Don't Miss
- Sports Rangasamy will look to consolidate lead in the penultimate round of the 22nd JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship
- Technology OnePlus 7T India Launch: Processor, Camera, Battery, And More
- News No liquidity problem, worst phase of economic slowdown over: Sitharaman
- Movies TRP Toppers Online: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Is No. 1 Show; Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Enters Top 10 Spot
- Finance You Can Get Upto 50 Litre Of Diesel/Petrol For Free: This Is How
- Education What Is MICAT Exam? 6 Important Things Every MBA Aspirant Should Know
- Travel Mysore Dasara: Key Attractions In Mysore
- Automobiles Volkswagen Corporate Edition Models Launched In India For Ameo, Polo, Vento & Tiguan Offerings
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pink Gown Is A Bummer But Her Jewellery Piece Is Pure Wow
Jab We Met actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been inspiring us with her on-point fashion game. With her Dance India Dance appearances as the judge, the actress has been updating us with a lot of fashionable outfits from her wardrobe. And we really love most of them. However, for the latest episode of the dance show, Kareena Kapoor graced the set in a pastel pink dramatic gown, which we didn't like so much. So, let's take a close look at her outfit and find what aspect of her attire disappointed us.
So, for her recent appearance in the show, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a strapless sweetheart neck pastel pink wrapped gown by Yousef Al Jasmi. Her attire was accentuated by heavy puffed sleeves. Styled by Mohit Rai, her fitted gown had fishtail silhouette and a small trail, which added a dramatic touch to her gown. Her gown also featured a front slit. The diva completed her look with a pair of transparent stilettos by Truffle Collection India.
Kareena Kapoor Khan accessorised her look with a diamond and golden-toned snake choker by Bvlgari. On the makeup front, she softly contoured her cheekbones and jawline and rounded out her look with thick pointed brows, kohled eyes with heavy mascara, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade. She neatly tied her mid-parted glossy hair into a bun.
We didn't like Kareena Kapoor Khan's pastel pink gown and mainly because of the exaggerated sleeves. This time, she didn't impress us the way she does. But we really liked her makeup game and her neckpiece was one of the most stunning jewellery pieces ever. Her neckpiece went well with her gown.
What do you think about Kareena Kapoor Khan's dramatic gown? Was it a fire or misfire? Do let us know in the comment section.