Kareena Kapoor Khan Elevates The Boss-Lady-Look Bar With Her Classy Bandhgala Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Blue is the colour of 2020 and Kareena Kapoor Khan has been flaunting blue outfits. First, she wowed us with her blue denim outfit and now, the actress stepped up her fashion game with a royal blue suit. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she looked classy and sophisticated in her ensemble. Let's decode her attire and look of the day.

So, Kareena wore a bandhgala suit by Raghavendra Rathore and looked fabulous. The actress exuded regal vibes with her attire and looked like a royal boss lady. Kareena Kapoor wore this outfit for the movie Good Newwz promotions. Her attire consisted of a bandhgala overlapping blazer with asymmetrical cuts and matching straight-fit pants. It was a statement suit, which was adorned with intricate brooches by Gehna Jewellers. The brooches added to the royal effect. She paired her attire with pointed blue sandals by Manolo Blahnik.

The diva kept her accessory game light with pretty studs, which were from Amrapali. The makeup was highlighted by pink touches with a pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Rhea Kapoor's Instagram