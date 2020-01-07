ENGLISH

    Kareena Kapoor Khan And Ananya Panday Wore Almost Similar-hued Outfits; Whose Attire Will You Pick?

    By
    |

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday recently wore almost similar outfits - the hue of their outfits was almost the same. Their outfits seemed cool and comfy and made for ideal Sunday wear. While Kareena's ensemble seemed like a playsuit, Ananya's was definitely separates. So, let's decode their outfits, which absolutely caught our attention.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's Attire

    So, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore this ensemble to announce about her latest film, Good Newwz. Her playsuit was splashed in the shade of blue and was knotted. It was a lightweight number and seemed so comfy, perfect for the hot days. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, light pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Ananya Panday's Outfit

    Ananya Panday wore separates, which came from the label, Lovesshackfancy. It was a comfy number that consisted of a sweatshirt top and a ruffled layered skirt. She teamed this blue-toned ensemble with dark blue sandals, which went well with her outfit. Her cheekbones were contoured and enhanced by pink lip shade. The sleek tresses completed her look.

    So, whose outfit would you want to pick? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photo Credit: Ananya Panday's Pic - Ami Patel's Instagram

    Photo Credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pic- Instagram

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 15:41 [IST]
