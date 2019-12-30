Best Of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Fashion: Her Stunning Outfits That Proved She Is Quintessential Diva Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has always mesmerised us with her gorgeous avatars and we can safely say that the actress is not just her own favourite but ours too. Kareena has got amazing fashion sense and with her stunning sartorial choices, she has been raising the fashion bar quite high. This year, the pretty woman treated us with a lot of royal outfits, which proved that she is the quintessential diva of Bollywood.

As 2019 comes to an end, let us take a look back at Kareena Kapoor's fashionable outfits, which she slayed in style.

Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Navy Blue Bandhgala Suit At one of the promotional rounds of Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan exuded boss lady vibes in a classy navy blue-hued bandhgala suit by Raghavendra Rathore. Her royal suit consisted of a full-sleeved high-neck bandhgala blazer, which was accentuated by intricate brooches and featured asymmetrical cuts and overlap detailing. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she teamed it with matching straight-fit pants and completed her look with matching pointed sandals by Manolo Blahnik. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned studs from Amrapali. Kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Kareena let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses. Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Bebo Printed Sari This beautiful sari of Kareena Kapoor Khan was an exclusive one and she flaunted it in the most gorgeous way. For another promotional round of the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a powder blue-hued custom hand-painted organza sari, which was designed by Urvashi Sethi. Her sari had her popular name ‘Bebo' printed on it. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she draped the sheer pallu of her sari in a nivi style and paired it with sleeveless one-shoulder plain ivory blouse. The actress completed her look with baby-pink hued hand-crafted Fizzy Goblet juttis. She upped her look with gold-toned funky earrings by Sunita Kapoor and rings by Stac Fine Jewellery. Slight contouring marked by kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look. Kareena Kapoor pulled back her sleek tresses into a low braided tail. Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Black Ensemble For the HT Summit event, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a sophisticated black ensemble by Elie Saab. Her outfit featured one-shoulder plain bodice and flared pants. The bodice of her ensemble was accentuated by an overlapped drape and a choker-style scarf, which added stylish quotient. She completed her look with black heels and accessorised her look with diamond-shaped diamond earrings by Renu Oberoi. The diva further upped her look with bling rings by Zoya and RK Jewellers and intricate bracelets from Kasmia and by Ritika Bhasin. Her makeup was highlighted by light-hued eye shadow, on-point black eyeliner, and pink lip shade. Kareena pulled back her tresses into a wow bun. Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Silver Lehenga For one of the episodes of DID, Kareena Kapoor Khan picked a beautiful gota woven silver lehenga by Nazm-e-Itrh, which was handcrafted. Styled by Mohit Rai, she teamed her lehenga with complementing cut-sleeved plunging neckline matching choli. She draped an equally beautiful multi-hued kalamkari dupatta that was adorned with floral accents and added a whiff of vibrancy to her metallic attire. The diva accessorised her look with a silver-toned ring from Anmol and a multi-layered black necklace from The Gem Palace. Soft contouring, pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, soft pink blush, and nude lip shade went well with her look. Kareena let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses. Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Shimmering Pink Sari Kareena Kapoor Khan oozed glamour in an embellished shimmering pink sari, which was by designer Manish Malhotra. Styled by Mohit Rai, the pallu of her sari featured a free-flowing drape and the actress teamed it with a plunging neckline strappy soft golden corset blouse. She upped her stunning look with a statement layered neckpiece. Slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. Kareena Kapoor left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose. Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Strapless Black Gown At the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp sporting a voluminous strapless black gown by Gauri & Nainika. Her gorgeous gown featured wispy layers, flared hem, bow at the back, and a net drape. The actress went jewellery-free and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, and maroon lip shade. The sleek wet tresses rounded out her stunning avatar. Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Body Hugging Green Gown For one of the episodes of DID, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a full-sleeved round-collar dark green-hued floor-length knit gown. Her body-hugging gown featured a few cut-outs on the bodice and a thigh-high front slit, which added stylish quotient to her look. Kareena looked a class apart in her lovely gown. She completed her look with a pair of black heels that was enhanced by silver glitter detailing. The actress elevated her look with an impeccable high bun. Perfect contouring highlighted by filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, mascara, light-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and light pink lip shade wrapped up her look.

We absolutely loved Kareena Kapoor Khan's all outfits and it's really tough for us to tell which one looked the best. But what do you think about her outfits? Which outfit of Kareena's did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan