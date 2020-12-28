Just In
Kareena Kapoor Khan And Alia Bhatt Have Gorgeous Green Outfit Goals For You
The colour green can make you look a class apart and we have Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, who recently proved so. Both the divas were dressed to impress for Christmas festivities and while Kareena Kapoor looked amazing in her traditional green-toned outfit, Alia Bhatt wore western green attire. We have decoded both the outfits for you.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Green Kurta Set
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a green traditional kurta set that featured a kurta which was round-necked and full-sleeved. Her kurta was accentuated by elaborate motifs in a golden hue that added to the festive touch. The diva paired it with green pyjamis, which went well with her kurta set. She also wore golden flats that spruced up her kurta look. Kareena Kapoor also accessorised her look with chic earrings. As for her makeup, it was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The partly-tied tresses rounded out her avatar.
Alia Bhatt's Green Dress
Alia Bhatt looked adorable as ever in her green dress that was half-sleeved with buttons. Her dress was light green and seemed so comfy. The actress accessorised her look with chic rings, which accentuated her look. She notched up her look with round-framed shades that went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and the loose tresses completed her look. Alia even wore a Santa Claus hat to celebrate in style.
So, whose green outfit did you like more? Let us know that.