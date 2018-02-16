Karan Johar Is No Less Than A Dapper; He Rocked His Sequin Look For This Magazine Issue

Karan Johar got featured in The Peacock Magazine's 5th edition on their special menswear issue. The collection was showcased by the designer couple Falguni and Shane Peacock at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018 and got featured in their in-house magazine publication.

Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha appeared on the first page of the issue and they were the showstoppers for this collection; especially Karan Johar, who was wearing a sequined attire.

Karan wore a silver sequin tuxedo suit with a pair of aviator glasses and a one-ear stud. He had also turned his hair metallic grey in order to fit the look. He was wearing the same look at the fashion week.

Apart from Karan, it was Sonakshi who was slaying the ramp and now the magazine cover wearing a black embroidered suit with a black bralette. Karan Johar again appeared along with her in the second cover of the issue, wearing a black star-studded suit, where both the celebrities had matching glasses on.

Also, look at these pictures from the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018.