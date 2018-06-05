Kangana's Green Sari Is Bang-On, On This World Environment Day

Kangana Ranaut sure knows how to make a point. The 'Queen' actress gives opinions like no other - with her in-your-face attitude. However, this time, the diva was not expressing her views on nepotism or the sexism in the Hindi film industry, but she was a part of an issue that concerns every species. Yes, Kangana, like Dia Mirza, spoke against the use of plastic bags at an event on the World Environment Day, which is today.

And she obviously did it in style! We were pretty amused to see her covering her head with a polythene bag that read, 'Stop Plastic Suffocation'. Though it seemed funny, but the starlet was absolutely right and on point.

And seriously, what could have been a better way of conveying the thought than to act it out, quite literally?

However, we were not only impressed by how she demonstrated it but she was also dressed to T for the occasion. We loved her sari splashed in light green hue - the colour, which is most synonymous with the word, 'environment'.

We found the pink, white, and black vibrant floral prints on her sari and the matching green sleeveless blouse to be very attractive. Had she worn blouse of some other colour, it wouldn't have looked that great. Kangana only accessorised her look with dazzling flower-shaped studs and she tied her curly hair into a ponytail, which went well with the attire.

Her makeup was done very nicely, considering the fact that it was not very subtle. She looked very pretty with her cheeks accentuated by a pink highlighter.

There's no denying that Kangana Ranaut is one of the best dressed celebrities. She knows the tough art of slaying it all the times. We thought Kangana looked very regal and classy in this avatar, how about you?