ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kangana Ranaut's Latest Outfits Are Absolutely Ideal For Hot & Humid Weather

    By
    |
    Kangana Ranaut Fashion

    With her latest two outfits, Kangana Ranaut inspired us to step out in breezy ensembles. Yes, the actress showed us her casual and effortless style. Her ensembles seemed absolutely comfy and perfect for this humid season. Kangana made stylish use of wardrobe basics and beckoned us to keep it simple this week. Let's decode her outfits and looks.

    Kangana Ranaut Style

    The White Dress

    Kangana looked fresh as a daisy in her white cotton dress. Accentuated by sheer accents and peasant sleeves, this midi dress of hers looked very vintage. Kangana's dress featured beautiful floral embroidery and made for an ideal wear for an afternoon date. She teamed her attire with white flats and kept her look jewellery-free. The make-up was highlighted by dewy touches and the curly hairdo totally notched up her avatar.

    Kangana Ranaut News

    The Colour-blocked Attire

    Kangana was also recently spotted outside the recording studio. She again made a strong case for ivory hue with her bandhgala white top that was flared and sheer. The diva teamed her top with blue denim trousers, which elevated the laid-back look. She paired her ensemble with flats and the make-up was enhanced by contoured cheekbones and a matte pink lip shade. The curly tresses completed her casual look.

    So, which attire of Kangana's did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More KANGANA RANAUT News

    Read more about: kangana ranaut celeb spotting
    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 13:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue