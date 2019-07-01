Kangana Ranaut's Latest Outfits Are Absolutely Ideal For Hot & Humid Weather Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With her latest two outfits, Kangana Ranaut inspired us to step out in breezy ensembles. Yes, the actress showed us her casual and effortless style. Her ensembles seemed absolutely comfy and perfect for this humid season. Kangana made stylish use of wardrobe basics and beckoned us to keep it simple this week. Let's decode her outfits and looks.

The White Dress

Kangana looked fresh as a daisy in her white cotton dress. Accentuated by sheer accents and peasant sleeves, this midi dress of hers looked very vintage. Kangana's dress featured beautiful floral embroidery and made for an ideal wear for an afternoon date. She teamed her attire with white flats and kept her look jewellery-free. The make-up was highlighted by dewy touches and the curly hairdo totally notched up her avatar.

The Colour-blocked Attire

Kangana was also recently spotted outside the recording studio. She again made a strong case for ivory hue with her bandhgala white top that was flared and sheer. The diva teamed her top with blue denim trousers, which elevated the laid-back look. She paired her ensemble with flats and the make-up was enhanced by contoured cheekbones and a matte pink lip shade. The curly tresses completed her casual look.

So, which attire of Kangana's did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.