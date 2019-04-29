ENGLISH

    Kangana Ranaut's Sari Is The Minimal Office Wear That Your Wardrobe Needs

    By
    |
    Kangana Ranaut Fashion

    Today's the voting day in Mumbai and a number of leading celebs voted. They came simply dressed up but Kangana Ranaut kept her fashionable side alive. She sported a sari for the occasion and well, gave us a jaw-dropping moment. She exuded cool vibes with her sari and kept her look basic and minimal.

    So, Kangana wore a blue-hued sari, which was adorned with abstract prints in white. She draped classically and teamed it with a sleeveless black blouse, which contrasted with her sari. Kangana looked super stylish and her look was a cross between vintage and modern. Also, we thought her sari look was fuss-free and fabulous.

    Kangana Ranaut Style

    She kept her look jewellery-free and accessorised it with dark shades, which added a classy touch to her look. The makeup was marked by a muted-toned lip shade and the side-swept backcombed tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. Kangana, once again, convinced us to drape a sari. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 17:53 [IST]
