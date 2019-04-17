ENGLISH

    Kangana Ranaut Proves That She Is Queen Of Slaying Airport Looks With This Green Sari

    By
    |
    Kangana Ranaut Airport Look

    Kangana Ranaut stepped out in style and brought back her strong sari game. The seasoned actress was spotted at the airport in a soft green sari that totally exuded soothing vibes. Her sari came from the label, Suta and her sari was a breezy answer to warm summer afternoons. Well, we thought Kangana's sari as a must-buy for stressed-out souls.

    Kangana Ranaut Fashion

    So, Kangana was spotted at the airport in a light minty green sari, which was crafted out of mulmul fabric and featured pink lining on the border. The sari was accentuated by a sheer fabric and she paired it with a sleeveless green blouse that was dipped in a slightly darker shade of green. Kangana looked effortlessly classy and upped her vintage quotient with this sari.

    Kangana Ranaut Style

    She paired her lovely sari with white patterned ballerinas from Gucci, which went well with her look. The actress carried a textured brown side bag with her, which came from Bottega Veneta. She accessorised her look with signature dark shades. The makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by a matte pink lip shade. The impeccable bun completed her traditional look. We thought Kangana looked impressive. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: kangana ranaut airport look
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2019
     

