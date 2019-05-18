ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kangana Ranaut’s Gown For Chopard’s Party Is An Architectural Delight With A Glam Touch

    By
    |
    Kangana Ranaut Cannes
    PC: Frozen Pixel Studios

    After exuding fairytale vibes with her exquisitely embroidered Michael Cinco gown, Kangana Ranaut switched to a white dress for the Chopard party. However, this time, she radiated feisty spirit with her Toni Maticevski gown. Kangana's attire elaborated on old Hollywood glamour but had a whiff of vintage touch. The styling by Ami Patel was on point and the diva was a picture of elegance.

    Her gown was sculptural with a one-shouldered full sleeve. The scarf-like halter neckline was a refreshing addition and the column gown enhanced her slender frame. The attire featured a train and was detailed with a deep side slit. Unlike her previous voluminous Cinco gown, this one was accentuated by razor-sharp edges and angular sartorial cuts. In other words, this gown of Kangana's was more architectural than artisitic. With this number, the diva made her Cannes 2019 fashion library more diverse.

    Kangana Ranaut Cannes Film Festival 2019
    PC: Frozen Pixel Studios

    There was a level of contrast to her look that came in the form of makeup and accessories. So, Kangana colour-blocked her white attire with pointed and glittery blue strappy pumps. Kangana spruced up her look with a pair of earrings, which were adorned with cascading diamonds and emeralds. Her intricate earrings were designed by Sweta Mehta. Her makeup consisted of a glittery blue eye shadow, which was balanced by a natural pink lip shade. The impeccable high bun rounded out her party avatar. So, what do you think about Kangana's party look and avatar? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 13:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue