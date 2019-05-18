Kangana Ranaut’s Gown For Chopard’s Party Is An Architectural Delight With A Glam Touch Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

After exuding fairytale vibes with her exquisitely embroidered Michael Cinco gown, Kangana Ranaut switched to a white dress for the Chopard party. However, this time, she radiated feisty spirit with her Toni Maticevski gown. Kangana's attire elaborated on old Hollywood glamour but had a whiff of vintage touch. The styling by Ami Patel was on point and the diva was a picture of elegance.

Her gown was sculptural with a one-shouldered full sleeve. The scarf-like halter neckline was a refreshing addition and the column gown enhanced her slender frame. The attire featured a train and was detailed with a deep side slit. Unlike her previous voluminous Cinco gown, this one was accentuated by razor-sharp edges and angular sartorial cuts. In other words, this gown of Kangana's was more architectural than artisitic. With this number, the diva made her Cannes 2019 fashion library more diverse.

There was a level of contrast to her look that came in the form of makeup and accessories. So, Kangana colour-blocked her white attire with pointed and glittery blue strappy pumps. Kangana spruced up her look with a pair of earrings, which were adorned with cascading diamonds and emeralds. Her intricate earrings were designed by Sweta Mehta. Her makeup consisted of a glittery blue eye shadow, which was balanced by a natural pink lip shade. The impeccable high bun rounded out her party avatar. So, what do you think about Kangana's party look and avatar? Let us know that in the comment section.