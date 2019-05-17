ENGLISH

    Kangana Ranaut Looks Heavenly In Her Exquisite Gown At Cannes Film Festival 2019

    Kangana Ranaut Cannes
    PC: Frozen Pixel Studios

    Kangana Ranaut is simply unstoppable in terms of fashion. From flaunting a kanjeevaram silk sari to pulling off a risqué party look, the actress is giving us eclectic avatars. Her latest look for the second red carpet appearance absolutely contrasted her sari avatar. This time, Kangana turned the tables and gave us a romantic fairytale look with a Michael Cinco gown.

    The designer, who created Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic butterfly-inspired gown, crafted another surreal number. It was an elaborate masterpiece and made a strong case for wedding gowns. Exquisitely embroidered, Kangana's ensembles symbolized dreaminess and abstraction. It was a delicate pink number that was off-shouldered with a sweeping train. The floral threadwork and detailed subtle crystal embellishment enhanced her mermaid-cut column gown. It was a magnificent number and Kangana looked glorious in it.

    Kangana Ranaut Cannes Film Festival 2019
    PC: Frozen Pixel Studios

    Styled by Ami Patel, Kangana's look was notched up by minimal touches. The statement Chopard studs upped her style quotient and complemented her gown. The makeup was highlighted by a minty pink lip shade and subtle kohl with glossy pink eye shadow. The crown-braided wavy tresses spruced up her red carpet avatar. Kangana looked totally gorgeous. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

     

