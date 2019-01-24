ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Kangana Ranaut Will Convince You To Promote Handlooms With This Gorgeous Sari

By
Kangana Ranaut Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut gave us a sari moment after a brief break. The prolific actress donned a sari for the unveiling of the special collection created for her upcoming movie, 'Manikarnika'. She looked beyond gorgeous in her Raw Mango sari for the event. The style diva looked resplendent in her organza sari for the event.

Kangana Ranaut Fashion

With this ensemble, she also played with colour-block. This sari of hers was dipped in a dazzling golden shade and it was crafted out of a crisp fabric. The golden piping accentuated her sari and the subtle floral accents on the pallu area also added an interesting dimension. She teamed her sari with a black-hued three-quarter-sleeved blouse, which colour-blocked her attire.

Kangana Ranaut Style

Kangana looked graceful and paired her sari with embellished Needledust juttis. She accessorised her sari with gold temple necklace and a choker studded with precious stones. She also wore complementing earrings to spruce up her look. The makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a muted pink shade and impeccable kohl. The curly tresses were pulled into a tight bun. We thought Kangana looked amazing as ever. Don't you think she looked elegant? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Kangana Ranaut News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 10:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue