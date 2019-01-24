Kangana Ranaut Will Convince You To Promote Handlooms With This Gorgeous Sari

Kangana Ranaut gave us a sari moment after a brief break. The prolific actress donned a sari for the unveiling of the special collection created for her upcoming movie, 'Manikarnika'. She looked beyond gorgeous in her Raw Mango sari for the event. The style diva looked resplendent in her organza sari for the event.

With this ensemble, she also played with colour-block. This sari of hers was dipped in a dazzling golden shade and it was crafted out of a crisp fabric. The golden piping accentuated her sari and the subtle floral accents on the pallu area also added an interesting dimension. She teamed her sari with a black-hued three-quarter-sleeved blouse, which colour-blocked her attire.

Kangana looked graceful and paired her sari with embellished Needledust juttis. She accessorised her sari with gold temple necklace and a choker studded with precious stones. She also wore complementing earrings to spruce up her look. The makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a muted pink shade and impeccable kohl. The curly tresses were pulled into a tight bun. We thought Kangana looked amazing as ever. Don't you think she looked elegant? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.