Onam 2020: Kalyani Priyadarshan Flaunts Onam-perfect Sarees And We Are So Saree-inspired Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Model and actress, Kalyani Priyadarshan celebrated Onam stylishly and gave us saree goals for the festive occasion. She wore Onam-perfect sarees and her styling was so on-point. We liked how she did her makeup and hairstyling. So, let's decode her looks, which absolutely took our breath away.

So, on the auspicious occasion of Onam, Kalyani Priyadarshan wore a saree that we couldn't take our eyes off. It was a soft creamish-golden saree that she wore and she looked so graceful in it. It was a silk saree, which was so meticulously pleated and enhanced by a slightly darker golden border. The saree was plain and she paired it with a sleeveless spaghetti-strapped matching blouse, which gave her saree look a modern touch. Posed in her living room, she was a vision to behold in her saree.

As for accessories, she wore a set of red and golden-toned bangles, which went well with her saree. She also upped her look with a delicate pair of earrings and a dainty neckpiece. Her makeup was highlighted by pink eye shadow, matte pink lip shade, and a tiny red bindi. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. Not only this but Kalyani Priyadarshan also flaunted another saree look on her Instagram feed.

This time too, she wore a cream and gold saree but her border featured stripes and she teamed her saree with a sleeveless red blouse. While the bangles were the same red and gold but she wore an elegant neckpiece. Also, this time, she made a gajra-adorned bun and her makeup was the same. Well, Kalyani Priyadarshan totally left us saree-inspired.

Courtesy: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Instagram