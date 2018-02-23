Subscribe to Boldsky
Kalki Koechlin Rocked Her Casuals For Thursday's OOTD

kalki koechlin wearing casuals at mehboob studio

Kalki Koechlin was spotted at the Mehboob studio in a trendy and stylish look book. She was wearing a pair of separates to the studio which looked stunning. In fact, there is rarely any instance where Kalki goes wrong with her style books.

Even in a set of casuals, she was rocking to the core. As a part of her Thursday OOTD, she wore a sleeveless black striped top with dark grey trousers. She matched a pair of ear loops and metallic sneakers along with the look.

From top to bottom, she was totally killing it! What are your views?

Read more about: kalki koechlin fashion bollywood
Story first published: Friday, February 23, 2018, 12:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 23, 2018
