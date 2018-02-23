Kalki Koechlin Rocked Her Casuals For Thursday's OOTD

Kalki Koechlin was spotted at the Mehboob studio in a trendy and stylish look book. She was wearing a pair of separates to the studio which looked stunning. In fact, there is rarely any instance where Kalki goes wrong with her style books.
Even in a set of casuals, she was rocking to the core. As a part of her Thursday OOTD, she wore a sleeveless black striped top with dark grey trousers. She matched a pair of ear loops and metallic sneakers along with the look.
From top to bottom, she was totally killing it! What are your views?
Related Articles
- Kalki Koechlin Flaunted Her Elegance At LFW 2018 For Amoh By Jade
- Kalki Koechlin In A Classic Ivory Top
- Kalki Being The Casual Queen, Again Amazed Us In Casuals For Happy T's Launch Event
- Kalki Koechlin's Black Gown Gave Us Winter Party Goals
- Kalki Koechlin's One Of The Classiest Looks; This Time For Ribbon's Promotions
- Best Dressed Celebs At MAMI Film Festival
- Mahira Khan Carried An Ethereal Look For The Lux Style Awards 2018
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.