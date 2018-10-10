ENGLISH

Kajol's Ethnic Look Is About Mixing Rich Traditional Heritage With Modern Minimal Style

By
Saris are coming to be the staple wear again, kudos to sari reformists and the celebrities, who have promoted saris. It might be a bit of a complicated wear with drapes and pleating, but we have to got to admit that effort taken in wearing a sari is worth the weight. However, there are a few fashion enthusiasts like Kajol, who make sari seem like an absolute fuss-free wear. They pull it off like it is a piece of cake for them- a lemon cake perhaps in her case.

The actress recently draped a sari for her upcoming 'Helicopter Eela' promotions in Kolkata and looked absolutely stunning. She notched up her ethnic quotient and reminded us of the rich and vibrant traditional past of India. Her sari was by designer label Swati & Sunaina- the label that boasts the cultural fabrics of the subcontinent.

She wore a Tejas sari, which was a part of their Jangla 2018-19 collection. It was a zari brocade sari, which exuded vintage vibes. Splashed in vibrant yellow with subtle silver motifs, the sari was draped beautifully. The sleek green lining on the border accentuated the sari as well. Not just the sari but Kajol's blouse was a statement piece in its own right. Firstly, the black background colour-blocked the yellow radiantly and the gold nature-inspired patterns added to the breathtaking effect.

Well, a traditional look is never complete without jewelleries. Kajol went for elaborately done jewellery pieces but she wore it minimally. Her intricately done gold bangle came from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Keeping the theme of the jewellery same, the seasoned actress wore complementing jhumkis by Anmol jewellers.

Her makeup was meticulously done too with signature Kolkata-styled kohl. She also wore a glossy pink lip shade and a pink bindi to add to her look. The middle-parted impeccable bun completed her look.

We thought her look was a traditional perfection. Kajol inspired us to drape a brocade sari this festive season, didn't she?

    fashion bollywood kajol
    Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 11:52 [IST]
