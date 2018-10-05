ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Sunshine-hue and Dragonflies, Kajol's Ensemble Celebrates The Beauty Of Nature

By
Kajol Helicopter Eela

This time Kajol took a departure from traditional outfits and instead donned a western number. She wore a gown by Shahin Mannan and looked extraordinary. However, she didn't go for classic blues and blacks; the actress opted for a yellow shade that was bright and muted-toned at the same time. It was definitely a risky number particularly in terms of hue, but Kajol carried her attire with a lot of grace and aplomb.

Kajol fashion

It was an overlapping outfit, crisp and stitched to perfection. Her outfit was collared and full-sleeved. The sleeves of her attire were adorned with dragonfly embellishments. So, yes with her attire, Kajol clearly celebrated nature. It was given a structure with the help of a same-hued ribbon tied on her waist. The attire was also pleated and she left us speechless.

Kajol western looks

Kajol accessorised her look with jewellery from Viange. We particularly loved her golden-hued surreal studs that complemented her attire. Kajol's makeup was light and highlighted by a light mascara and pink lip shade. She rounded off her look with a bun, which we thought notched up her look.

We thought she looked more than impressive. How did you find this look of hers?

Kajol latest fashion
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood kajol
    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 17:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue