Sunshine-hue and Dragonflies, Kajol's Ensemble Celebrates The Beauty Of Nature

This time Kajol took a departure from traditional outfits and instead donned a western number. She wore a gown by Shahin Mannan and looked extraordinary. However, she didn't go for classic blues and blacks; the actress opted for a yellow shade that was bright and muted-toned at the same time. It was definitely a risky number particularly in terms of hue, but Kajol carried her attire with a lot of grace and aplomb.

It was an overlapping outfit, crisp and stitched to perfection. Her outfit was collared and full-sleeved. The sleeves of her attire were adorned with dragonfly embellishments. So, yes with her attire, Kajol clearly celebrated nature. It was given a structure with the help of a same-hued ribbon tied on her waist. The attire was also pleated and she left us speechless.

Kajol accessorised her look with jewellery from Viange. We particularly loved her golden-hued surreal studs that complemented her attire. Kajol's makeup was light and highlighted by a light mascara and pink lip shade. She rounded off her look with a bun, which we thought notched up her look.

We thought she looked more than impressive. How did you find this look of hers?