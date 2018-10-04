Kajol's Traditional Attire Is Elegant And Features Beautiful Detailing

'Helicopter Eela' promotions are in a full swing and this time Kajol graced the promotional event in New Delhi. The actress donned a traditional attire and looked gorgeous as ever. She sported an anarkali and gave us a stunning festive wear goal. Her ensemble was perfect for a light formal occasion.

Kajol's attire seemed fuss-free and comfortable too. It was dipped in an ivory shade and notched up by intricate gold patterns. It was an elegant number and totally reflected the sensibilities of modern Indian women. Her attire was full-sleeved and was accentuated by beautiful detailing on the bodice. This outfit of hers also featured minimally done sequins dipped in pink and blue shades. The border of her anarkali was also highlighted by gold embellishment.

She draped the lightweight dupatta on one side of her shoulder. The dupatta matched with her ensemble and also spruced up her ethnic avatar. She accessorised her look with complementing danglers and her makeup was dewy and marked by a heavy kohl. Her braided hairdo was refreshing and that rounded off her look.

Kajol's traditional fashion game is only getting better and she never fails to wow us. How did you find her look? Let us know in the comment section.