Want Simple Festive Wear Ideas? Take Lessons from Kajol

Kajol was the lady in red and white for the promotion of her upcoming movie, 'Helicopter Eela'. She looked radiant in the ethnic attire of hers, which featured a kurta and palazzo pants. We thought her latest look was festive and vibrant.

So, she wore a quarter-sleeved kurta, which had deep side slits and was enhanced by intricate white prints and was accentuated by floral patterns. She colour-blocked her deep red kurta by pairing it with pristine white palazzo pants, which notched up her look to a whole new extent.

The actress teamed golden-hued block heels with her ensemble and that further contrasted her look of the day. She accessorised her look with minimal and tribal-inspired jewellery. She just wore oxidised bangles and traditional danglers, which went really well her attire.

Her makeup was subtle and highlighted by soft kohl and baby pink lip shade. She left her middle-parted sleek tresses loose and that completed her traditional avatar.

Kajol looked utterly resplendent and we are much wowed by her latest attire. How did you find her look? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.