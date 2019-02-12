So, Kajol Has A Comfy Airport Outfit Idea For Every Woman

ENGLISH

    Kajol Airport Looks

    Kajol looked her traditional best as she was spotted at the airport. The actress was dressed in a humble suit and beckoned us to go simple when travelling. She wore a beautiful salwar suit, which exuded breezy and laidback vibes. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

    So, Kajol wore a round-necked kurta and paired it with straight-fit trousers. Her kurta was dipped in the indigo hue and accentuated by white floral and stripe patterns. The neckline was beautifully done too and the kurta was half-sleeved. The trousers were plain-hued and went well with her kurta and she paired her ensemble with blue-hued slippers.

    She accessorised her look with a smart watch and huge cat-eyed frames. The 'Dilwale' actress carried a side bag with her. Her makeup was highlighted by a light pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses rounded out her look. So, what do you think about Kajol's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    kajol airport look
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 11:12 [IST]
