So, Kajol Has A Comfy Airport Outfit Idea For Every Woman Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kajol looked her traditional best as she was spotted at the airport. The actress was dressed in a humble suit and beckoned us to go simple when travelling. She wore a beautiful salwar suit, which exuded breezy and laidback vibes. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, Kajol wore a round-necked kurta and paired it with straight-fit trousers. Her kurta was dipped in the indigo hue and accentuated by white floral and stripe patterns. The neckline was beautifully done too and the kurta was half-sleeved. The trousers were plain-hued and went well with her kurta and she paired her ensemble with blue-hued slippers.

She accessorised her look with a smart watch and huge cat-eyed frames. The 'Dilwale' actress carried a side bag with her. Her makeup was highlighted by a light pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses rounded out her look. So, what do you think about Kajol's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.