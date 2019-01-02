Kajol's Sunshine Yellow Dress Is So Breezy And So On Our Bucket List

Kajol is vacationing with her family in Thailand these days and totally giving us major holiday goals. The prolific actress is on a resort vacay and totally slaying it in the breezy outfits. Her latest attire absolutely exuded soothing vibes.

The latest attire of the actress was a sunshine yellow dress, which made for a perfect resort-wear. It was a simple dress with a flowy silhouette. The dress was sleeveless and was enhanced by an asymmetrical structure. It was a flowy outfit with subtle slits on the side. Well, her dress seemed fuss-free and fun to us.

Kajol paired her dress with beige-hued slippers, which went well with her attire. She also accessorised her look with metallic bangles that accentuated her vacay avatar. Kajol's makeup was light and refreshing and the curly tresses elevated her look. We so want her breezy dress. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.