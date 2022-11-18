Kajol’s Red Organza Saree Look Defines Elegance And Simplistic Style, Pics! Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

A saree is synonymous with an elegant and versatile outfit and makes a classy choice to wear on any occasion. Bollywood's talented actress Kajol is a self-confessed saree lover who likes to experiment with different saree looks. From beautiful Kanjeevarams to lightweight modern sarees, Kajol is seen presenting various fashionable looks in sarees both on and off-screen. The Salaam Venky movie star recently shared an elegant look in a saree that equaled elegance and minimalistic style!

Catch the details of Kajol's plain red saree look here:

Kajol looked chic donning a beautiful ruby red organza saree. Her lightweight saree featured a plain outlook and a minimal scalloped border with the same colour thread work. Kajol teamed the plain six-yards ensemble with a matching colour sleeveless blouse. This monotone saree look by Kajol defined a very understated and classy look.

Lightweight organza sarees make a chic choice for formal as well as occasion wear. Plain or printed, organza or more such lightweight fabric sarees drape well and are super easy to carry as well.

Plain sarees with either no work or self-pattered threadwork sarees make a chic and stylish option. These sarees make an ideal choice when you wish to experiment with other than prints and patterns. If you wish to give a much-deserving break to your printed outfits, you can flaunt a plain saree look as your formal or special occasion wear.

Plus wearing plain sarees allows you to experiment with saree blouse styles like a similar plain blouse or create a lovely contrast with embroidered or detailed work blouse. If you like to form a clean, monochromatic look then, simply wear a blouse matching the plain saree.

Kajol flaunted a lovely set of accessories to elevate her minimalistic saree look. She chose statement chandbali earrings with encrusted stonework and ditched the neckpiece. To match the beautiful ruby-red hue of the organza saree, she wore a handful of red bangles and a statement ring.

Kajol elevated her striking features with a glossy makeup look. With neutral eyeshadow, thick liner, curly lashes, and natural brows, her bronzed makeup looked minimal yet pretty. Also, a tinted neutral gloss for the lips helped highlight the look. The ethereal diva styled her voluminous locks in a straight-open hairdo!